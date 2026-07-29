A police chief stood down from his post one day before he was due to face a misconduct hearing into allegations about his behaviour.

Chris Noble was suspended from Staffordshire Police in August last year after a watchdog investigation was launched into alleged misconduct outside of work.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed in March that it had opened two more investigations.

Mr Noble was due to face a gross misconduct hearing on Wednesday, but handed in a resignation letter to Ben Adams, the police and crime commissioner for Staffordshire, on Tuesday.

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