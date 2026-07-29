Police chief resigns one day before hearing into allegations of misconduct
A police chief stood down from his post one day before he was due to face a misconduct hearing into allegations about his behaviour.
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Chris Noble was suspended from Staffordshire Police in August last year after a watchdog investigation was launched into alleged misconduct outside of work.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed in March that it had opened two more investigations.
Mr Noble was due to face a gross misconduct hearing on Wednesday, but handed in a resignation letter to Ben Adams, the police and crime commissioner for Staffordshire, on Tuesday.
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He had been accused of breaching police standards in three areas: a lack of integrity, a lack of diligence and discreditable conduct.
Mr Noble had previously served as assistant chief constable of Humberside Police but was chosen to lead the Staffordshire force in 2021 after the retirement of its previous chief.
Mr Adams said: "I can confirm that yesterday [28 July], I received Chief Constable Chris Noble's resignation, which I have accepted with immediate effect.
"Becky Riggs will remain as Staffordshire Police's acting chief constable.
"The misconduct hearing will continue today as planned, under former officer provisions."
Staffordshire Police said that it would not be appropriate to comment due to ongoing misconduct proceedings.
The IOPC previously said: "The chair of the panel has directed that no additional information relating to the detail of the allegations can be released at this time.
"We are continuing to investigate other allegations relating to Mr Noble. Given the sensitivity of those matters, for operational reasons, no further information can be provided at this time."