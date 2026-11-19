Matt Jukes told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Brand has made it "all about him".

By Jacob Paul

Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Matt Jukes has told LBC that Russell Brand's “deeply unpleasant” YouTube video protesting his innocence must be taken down as he branded the jailed rapist a "narcissist".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week, Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast that included a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence. Google is facing a wave of calls to remove the video, but the tech giant is declining to take it down, LBC understands. Backing calls to remove it, Mr Jukes told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We have really focused on victims first, and there are people who are talking to us now about their experiences with Russell Brand. "I think it's deeply unpleasant to see his voice still emanating from prison, and it just tells you what a narcissist is in the middle of this. It's been all about him from that perspective, and actually it's really all about courageous victims." He added: "For the sake of decency and for the sake of those victims and to allow us to continue our work, I would really support the calls from government to have that content taken down." Asked what other lines of inquiry the Met is looking into, Mr Jukes said there are two cases that are under live investigation, and other alleged victims who have come forward. Read more: Google 'investigating' Russell Brand's YouTube 'jail message' video - but post remains online Read more: Russell Brand's YouTube account must be removed, ministers tell Google after rapist comedian's message from jail

Last week, Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast, including a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence. Picture: BROOK MITCHELL/Getty

He added: "We're going to resist giving a running commentary, but the reality is there are a number more that are now under investigation. "We need to do that work, and actually it's a demonstration of the fact that every single day there are officers responding to those calls about violence against women and girls from people across London." Ministers have met with YouTube, and the prison service has made a request to the social media firm for the Brand's video message to be removed. But as of Thursday morning, the video and his accounts are still online. LBC's been told ministers will continue to make the case that they should remove the video protesting his innocence, which is distressing to his victims. Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by Meta, have taken down some of his accounts since he was jailed for rape and three sexual assaults. Ministers have held fresh talks with YouTube bosses this week and are pressing them to act after his conviction.