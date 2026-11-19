Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down
Matt Jukes told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Brand has made it "all about him".
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Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Matt Jukes has told LBC that Russell Brand's “deeply unpleasant” YouTube video protesting his innocence must be taken down as he branded the jailed rapist a "narcissist".
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Last week, Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast that included a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence.
Google is facing a wave of calls to remove the video, but the tech giant is declining to take it down, LBC understands.
Backing calls to remove it, Mr Jukes told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We have really focused on victims first, and there are people who are talking to us now about their experiences with Russell Brand.
"I think it's deeply unpleasant to see his voice still emanating from prison, and it just tells you what a narcissist is in the middle of this. It's been all about him from that perspective, and actually it's really all about courageous victims."
He added: "For the sake of decency and for the sake of those victims and to allow us to continue our work, I would really support the calls from government to have that content taken down."
Asked what other lines of inquiry the Met is looking into, Mr Jukes said there are two cases that are under live investigation, and other alleged victims who have come forward.
Read more: Google 'investigating' Russell Brand's YouTube 'jail message' video - but post remains online
Read more: Russell Brand's YouTube account must be removed, ministers tell Google after rapist comedian's message from jail
He added: "We're going to resist giving a running commentary, but the reality is there are a number more that are now under investigation.
"We need to do that work, and actually it's a demonstration of the fact that every single day there are officers responding to those calls about violence against women and girls from people across London."
Ministers have met with YouTube, and the prison service has made a request to the social media firm for the Brand's video message to be removed.
But as of Thursday morning, the video and his accounts are still online.
LBC's been told ministers will continue to make the case that they should remove the video protesting his innocence, which is distressing to his victims.
Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by Meta, have taken down some of his accounts since he was jailed for rape and three sexual assaults.
Ministers have held fresh talks with YouTube bosses this week and are pressing them to act after his conviction.
A source told LBC: "Meta removed his Instagram and Facebook on conviction, and there’s no reason other platforms can’t do the same."
The Prime Minister told LBC: "We've heard enough from him".
He insisted his experience with his own daughters made him aware there's "too much" that still goes on to compromise the safety of women and girls.
He added: "I can say to you I will never be complacent about these issues. We still need significant culture change, but from my point of view, we certainly do not want to hear from convicted criminals on this matter."
Prison bosses also want to ban Russell Brand from communicating with his wife while the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) investigates his “completely unacceptable” statement from behind bars, LBC has learned.
Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell has hit out at media organisations for broadcasting the message from Brand.
She told LBC's Nick Ferrari the media should not have "amplified" his words."I was appalled at that [message], and actually I think mainstream media shouldn't have transmitted that either," she told LBC on Wednesday.
"It's a platform I don't think should have been amplified, to be honest."
Powell said Brand was "someone who's not showing a jot of remorse, a jot of any sensitivity at all to their victims".
She continued: "This is somebody who's been convicted and found guilty of very, very serious offences and rape.
According to sources, officials met on Tuesday to discuss recategorising Brand as a category A or B prisoner after Laura Brand read out the controversial message in the video shared on the social media platform.
A decision was reportedly made to move Brand from the category C facility HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where he has been imprisoned since being moved from HMP Wandsworth on Friday.