UK's top football policing boss slams Burnham's proposal to lift ban on drinking in stands
Andy Burnham last month said it was unfair for football fans to be singled out when supporters of other sports were able to drink
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A police chief has warned Andy Burnham against allowing fans to drink alcohol in football stands, arguing it could undermine decades of progress on safety.
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Slamming the Prime Minister's proposal to reintroduce drinking in the stands, Chief Constable Mark Roberts of Cheshire Constabulary told LBC the plans present a danger of "complacency".
It comes after Prime Minister and Everton fan Mr Burnham said last month that the ban on football fans drinking in the stands was unfair and should be scrapped.
Mr Roberts said football in England had become safer through legislation, improved stadium infrastructure and closer relationships between clubs, police, and supporters, which now faces being jeopardised.
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"We’ve made massive strides," he said. "I think the biggest danger to us now is complacency."
The lifelong Manchester City supporter warned that removing safety measures could have wider consequences.
He added: "I think it’s really dangerous if you start pulling those straws out, if you like, it can unpick the whole thing."
The Prime Minister has suggested the long-standing ban on drinking in sight of the pitch should be reviewed.
However, Mr Roberts said any proposed changes must be based on evidence and involve those responsible for match-day safety.
The chief said allowing drinks in the stands could create disruption beyond concerns around behaviour.
"My view will be that reintroducing alcohol into the stands will be the wrong thing to do," he said.
"You can drink before the game, you can drink at half-time, you can drink after the game. I don’t think there’s any great demand.
"If people are coming back with three or four pints, then they’re going to have to go to the toilet. It’s disruptive.
"You’ve got this strange phenomenon of people throwing £10 pints of beer in the air when the goal’s scored. That’s going to cause issues.
"If I want to go with my family, I don’t want people spilling beer on myself and them."
He added: "We’ve got a lot of things right in this country with regard to football, and I think you mess with that at your peril."
The legislation was introduced by Margret Thatcher’s government in 1985 after ministers argued excessive drinking was a major factor in widespread hooliganism and violence during that era.
Mr Roberts, who has been involved in football policing for years, is set to retire from Cheshire Constabulary next month after a 33-year career.