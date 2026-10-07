Andy Burnham last month said it was unfair for football fans to be singled out when supporters of other sports were able to drink

A police chief has warned Andy Burnham against allowing fans to drink alcohol in football stands, arguing it could undermine decades of progress on safety. Picture: Alamy

By Max Hayes

A police chief has warned Andy Burnham against allowing fans to drink alcohol in football stands, arguing it could undermine decades of progress on safety.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chief Constable Mark Roberts has hit out at Mr Burnham's proposals. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

"We’ve made massive strides," he said. "I think the biggest danger to us now is complacency." The lifelong Manchester City supporter warned that removing safety measures could have wider consequences. He added: "I think it’s really dangerous if you start pulling those straws out, if you like, it can unpick the whole thing." The Prime Minister has suggested the long-standing ban on drinking in sight of the pitch should be reviewed. However, Mr Roberts said any proposed changes must be based on evidence and involve those responsible for match-day safety. The chief said allowing drinks in the stands could create disruption beyond concerns around behaviour.

Mr Burnham with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Directors' Box before an Everton match last month. Picture: Alamy

"My view will be that reintroducing alcohol into the stands will be the wrong thing to do," he said. "You can drink before the game, you can drink at half-time, you can drink after the game. I don’t think there’s any great demand. "If people are coming back with three or four pints, then they’re going to have to go to the toilet. It’s disruptive. "You’ve got this strange phenomenon of people throwing £10 pints of beer in the air when the goal’s scored. That’s going to cause issues. "If I want to go with my family, I don’t want people spilling beer on myself and them."