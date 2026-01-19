Craig Guildford retired from the role on Friday but will still face a misconduct probe by the the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Craig Guildford, will face a misconduct probe. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The retired chief constable of West Midlands Police will face a misconduct probe in the wake of the Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Craig Guildford's retirement was announced on Friday days after he admitted to misleading MPs after his force used Artificial Intelligence (AI) that "invented" a fictitious match that never actually took place. On Monday, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster confirmed he has referred Mr Guildford to the police watchdog. An official inquiry found the former boss used details of the fake match to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the match against Aston Villa in November. Read more: West Midlands Police chief allowed to retire with full pension instead of being sacked over Maccabi fan ban Read more: Why's he not been sacked? Fury as West Midlands Police chief clings onto job despite 'damning' report into Maccabi fans ban

Craig Guildford previously admitted misleading MPs. Picture: Alamy

The announcement means he is entitled to a full pension after 32 years of service, instead of being sacked as many had called for. The IOPC said: "We have decided to use our power of initiative to call in the matter and independently investigate to determine if any officer or staff member may have a case to answer for misconduct. "We have examined a wealth of evidence relating to the force’s planning for the match at Aston Villa on November 6 last year. "As questions remain about individual roles, duties and planning for the game, we have determined an independent investigation is warranted." IOPC director general Rachel Watson said: "In the last 24 hours we’ve received new information from West Midlands Police around their initial assessment of any potential misconduct.

"We have also requested more evidence from HMICFRS (His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services). "There are many unanswered questions and it’s right for accountability and public confidence for us to independently investigate." Ms Watson said that their investigation will examine briefings and intelligence report provided to the safety advisory group (SAG) which underpinned the decision to ban supporters for the match. She added: "In addition, today we have also received a voluntary conduct referral from West Midlands Police relating to one senior police officer and a staff member over the force's use of AI. "This will form part of our independent investigation to provide the full picture to understand what happened."