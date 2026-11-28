Police make 33 arrests in investigation into suspected child sexual exploitation
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At least 33 people have been arrested as police investigate suspected child sexual exploitation involving “men who were in contact with teenage girls” in Southampton.
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Hampshire Police said one man is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, while another man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old.
The force said it made 33 arrests and seized more than 80 mobile phones.
“A comprehensive investigation is being carried out into reports of the sexual exploitation of children in Southampton,” a spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
“We are conducting inquiries into concerns raised about men who were in contact with teenage girls.
“As part of these complex investigations, we have arrested 33 people.
“This has led to us being able to seize more than 80 mobile phones and any other relevant items which may assist in our continuing enquiries.
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“While the information on those phones is reviewed, strict bail conditions have been put in place and our local policing teams have been monitoring those conditions,” the spokesperson added.
Sayeed Hashimi, 22, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a teenage girl at an address in Northumberland Road, Southampton, in the early hours of March 28.
It was reported the girl had been “pinned down on a bed” before an attempt was made to forcibly remove her clothes, Hampshire Police said.
Hashimi, of Argyle Road, in the city, will be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court.
Aster Simon, 35, has been charged with sexual offences against a 15-year-old girl – including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and making indecent photographs of a child.
The alleged offences took place in the Portsmouth and Southampton areas in April and May, according to Hampshire Police.
Simon, of Jubilee Road, Portsmouth, is due to stand trial at Southampton Crown Court in December.
Hampshire Police added: “We take all reports of the exploitation of children extremely seriously.
“If you suspect a person of carrying out child criminal or sexual exploitation, or think someone you know has been a victim, then you please report this to us by calling 101, or by going to our website. If someone is in immediate danger of harm, please call 999.”
Southampton City Council leader Councillor Sarah Bogle said on Friday the reports were “deeply disturbing”.
“While it is important that we allow the police investigation and justice process to take their course, we want to reassure residents that protecting children and young people is our highest priority.
“We are working closely with the police to support their investigation in every way we can to help ensure anyone responsible for these appalling crimes is brought to justice.”