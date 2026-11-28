A police officer from Hampshire Constabulary guards a crime scene. Picture: Britpix/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

At least 33 people have been arrested as police investigate suspected child sexual exploitation involving “men who were in contact with teenage girls” in Southampton.

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Hampshire Police said one man is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, while another man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old. The force said it made 33 arrests and seized more than 80 mobile phones. “A comprehensive investigation is being carried out into reports of the sexual exploitation of children in Southampton,” a spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. “We are conducting inquiries into concerns raised about men who were in contact with teenage girls. “As part of these complex investigations, we have arrested 33 people. “This has led to us being able to seize more than 80 mobile phones and any other relevant items which may assist in our continuing enquiries. Read more: 'Sickening' abuser jailed for blackmailing children and sharing indecent images Read more: Female teacher who indecently assaulted two teenage pupils arrested hours after failing to turn up for sentencing