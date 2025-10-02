Police clash with pro-Palestine protesters in central London
Crowds protesting Israel’s war on Gaza have descended on Parliament this evening - just hours after two Jewish people were killed in a terror attack in Manchester.
Footage from the scene shows police detaining protesters as pro-Palestine flags are waved in the background.
Today’s protest is disconnected from the murders in Manchester, with those gathered near Downing Street calling for the UK to condemn Israel’s decision to intercept Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla on Wednesday.
However, faith leaders have condemned the protests taking place so soon after the attack.
Three or four people have been seen on the floor or in handcuffs amid reports of clashes.
At least three territorial support vans have been deployed to the scene and around 300 people are in attendance, LBC understands.
The Metropolitan Police said: “At 17:20hrs on Wednesday, 2 October we were made aware of a spontaneous protest involving around 300 people on Whitehall, causing disruption to traffic.
“Officers on the scene have imposed conditions under the Section 14 of the Public Order Act in order to prevent serious disruption.
“Those taking part in the protest must remain on Richmond Terrace.”
Organisers Defend Our Juries said the protest “will go ahead as planned”.
It said it was contacted by the Metropolitan Police asking for the demonstration to be postponed in light of the terrorist attack on Thursday.
Defend Our Juries said the correspondence highlighted how previous demonstrations have put significant pressure on police.
In a letter of response to Scotland Yard, it said: “The protection of our democracy and the prevention of countless deaths are critical issues.
“Therefore, our protest will go ahead as planned for this Saturday.
“We urge you, therefore, to choose to prioritise protecting the community, rather than arresting those peacefully holding signs in opposition to the absurd and draconian ban of a domestic direct action group.
“We hope you make the right choice to not arrest those taking part, and correctly deploy counter-terrorism resources this weekend.”
Protesters are calling on the Government to reverse the ban on Palestine Action.
The letter adds: “It is unfortunate that the Home Office has not decided to rescind the ban in the wake of the ever-growing defiance and has chosen instead to put an increasing and unnecessary strain on police resources.
“According to your letter, it appears the political oversight in proscribing Palestine Action, which aimed to save lives in Palestine, is taking away from the police protecting the community from those who seek to take lives.”