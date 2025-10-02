Protestors clash with police. Picture: LBC

By LBC Staff

Crowds protesting Israel’s war on Gaza have descended on Parliament this evening - just hours after two Jewish people were killed in a terror attack in Manchester.

Footage from the scene shows police detaining protesters as pro-Palestine flags are waved in the background. It comes just hours after two Jewish worshippers were killed in a terror attack in Manchester. Read more: LIVE: UK must ‘defeat’ rising antisemitism, says Starmer - after two killed in terrorist attack on Manchester synagogue

The protest comes hours after an antisemitic terror attack in Manchester. Picture: LBC

Today’s protest is disconnected from the murders in Manchester, with those gathered near Downing Street calling for the UK to condemn Israel’s decision to intercept Greta Thunberg’s freedom flotilla on Wednesday. However, faith leaders have condemned the protests taking place so soon after the attack. Three or four people have been seen on the floor or in handcuffs amid reports of clashes. At least three territorial support vans have been deployed to the scene and around 300 people are in attendance, LBC understands. The Metropolitan Police said: “At 17:20hrs on Wednesday, 2 October we were made aware of a spontaneous protest involving around 300 people on Whitehall, causing disruption to traffic. “Officers on the scene have imposed conditions under the Section 14 of the Public Order Act in order to prevent serious disruption. “Those taking part in the protest must remain on Richmond Terrace.”