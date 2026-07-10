In footage shared on social media, football fans were seen throwing flares and bottles toward police officers holding batons

There were violent scenes on Edgware Road in London. Picture: Social Media

By Georgia Bell

Violence erupted on the streets of London after Morocco was beaten by France and dumped out of the World Cup.

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The violent clashes in London left one police officer needing hospital treatement. Picture: Social Media

The win came after second-half goals from star players Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. In footage shared on social media, football fans were seen throwing flares and bottles toward police officers holding batons. Four arrests were made on suspicion of violent disorder. One officer was reportedly injured when they were struck by a glass bottle. They have been taken to the hospital to be treated for head injuries. The unrest “escalated”, the force said, when football fans began throwing bottles and setting off fireworks. Further officers were subsequently deployed to the scene.

🚨 WATCH: A riot breaks out in London after France eliminated Morocco from the World Cup pic.twitter.com/bw7NTRjbYR — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 9, 2026

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "One officer has been injured, and four people have been arrested following disorder in Edgware Road. "Officers were initially called after a group of people congregated in the road and blocked traffic. The incident then escalated with the group throwing bottles and setting off fireworks. As a result, further officers were deployed to the area. "One officer was taken to hospital for head injuries, it is believed he had been hit by a glass bottle. No other injuries were reported."

The unrest in London followed France's quarter final victory over Morocco on Thursday. Picture: Getty

"Officers remained in the area and made four arrests for violent disorder, with the group dispersing and the road re-opened from around 01:00hrs," they said. The force said they will "not tolerate such disorder on our streets, or attacks on our officers". They confirmed that a police presence will remain in the area overnight, and will be reviewing both CCTV and social media footage "to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice."

Police officers got chased by Moroccans fans Morocco after losing to France in round of 8 riot in London Edgware Road one police officer down got rushed to hospital I hope he survived pic.twitter.com/TjlrB1KMHH — Zonjy (@zonjy_) July 10, 2026

Similar unrest was expected in Paris, but the French capital remained peaceful after the match as jubilant fans took to the streets in celebration of their win. French authorities deployed 8,000 officers in Paris alone, but footage on social media showed the city largely unaffected by the aftermath of the match. More than 20,000 cops were deployed across France, including 8,000 lining the streets of Paris. A security memo previously warned of that riots, which threatened to repeat the chaos that followed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)’s Championship win in May. More to follow...