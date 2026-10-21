This year’s report revealed that most complaints (55%) related to allegations of poor service, followed by matters linked to police powers and policy (22%)

The number of complaints has been climbing steadily. Picture: Marcin Rogozinski/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Police forces in England and Wales faced a record number of complaints last year as the figure topped 100,000 for the first time ever, data revealed.

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The total of 108,897 complaints were logged by the 43 police forces between April 2025 and March 2026, which is a 15% increase on the year before, a report from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) shows. The number of complaints has been climbing steadily, but the 15% rise is the biggest annual increase since 2020/21 when the current definition of a complaint was introduced. This year’s report revealed that most complaints (55%) related to allegations of poor service, followed by matters linked to police powers and policy (22%), and 11% were accusations against individual officers or staff members, according to the report. Discriminatory behaviour accounted for 5,061 (3%) of allegations, with 2,398 of those related to accusations of race discrimination, 1,116 to disability, and 728 on sex discrimination grounds. Read More: Police seek two suspects after officer shot in Nottingham city centre - as firearm pictured at scene Read More: Jewish woman pushing pram attacked in North London as police investigate 'antisemitic hate crime'

Discriminatory behaviour accounted for 3% of allegations. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

The IOPC’s director of oversight and casework David Ford said artificial intelligence (AI) has made it easier than ever for people to make complaints. He said: “It’s important not to jump to a conclusion that these figures solely equate to increased dissatisfaction in policing. “We know through our oversight work with police forces that many are now better at recording and handling complaints. That in part explains the increase. “It’s also simpler than ever before to register a complaint, especially with the assistance if AI which is making the complaints system more accessible for those who may have previously found it challenging to raise their concerns. “We’re helping police forces identify ways to improve their complaints handling process. We have seen various police forces adopt a range of changes, such as centralising the receipt of complaints they receive. This is resulting in more matters being formally recorded and reported to us through their submissions.

A total of 107,616 complaints were finalised during the reporting year. Picture: Andrew Fox/Alamy