Police have confirmed that there are no survivors of an explosion at a munitions plant in rural Tennessee.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed on Saturday that at least 19 people died in the blast that occurred on Friday.

Mr Davis said the explosion scattered debris over at least half a mile and was felt by residents more than 15 miles away.

The company established at the site provides solutions for energetics products serving the defence, aerospace and demolition industries, according to the company's website.

The site of the explosion is located roughly 56 miles (90km) away from the nearby city of Nashville.

