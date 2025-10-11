Police confirm no survivors found after munitions plant explosion
The explosion scattered debris over at least half a mile and was felt by residents more than 15 miles away
Police have confirmed that there are no survivors of an explosion at a munitions plant in rural Tennessee.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed on Saturday that at least 19 people died in the blast that occurred on Friday.
Mr Davis said the explosion scattered debris over at least half a mile and was felt by residents more than 15 miles away.
The company established at the site provides solutions for energetics products serving the defence, aerospace and demolition industries, according to the company's website.
The site of the explosion is located roughly 56 miles (90km) away from the nearby city of Nashville.
More than 300 state and local first responders have been searching the site since Friday morning, which Mr Davis described as one of the worst scenes he had ever seen.
"As we get into this, we find it even more devastating than we thought initially," he said.
"The expectation of anyone who's inside of that building… we can assume that they are deceased.
"What we need right now is we need our communities to come together and understand that we've lost a lot of people."
Huge plumes of thick grey smoke could be seen rising over the site in the aftermath of the explosion.
The explosion site includes the charred remnants of cars, with debris scattered over a large, scorched area.
According to the company's website, Accurate Energetic Systems specialises in the "creation of high-grade explosives for demolition".