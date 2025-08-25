A police cordon has been in place in Leicester Square over the Bank Holiday weekend due to an incident late on Saturday night.

A police cordon closed off two major hospitality venues and blocked off a corner of the tourist hotspot following the "altercation".

The Wetherspoons pub The Moon Under Water and Simmons bar were closed to its usual crowds of revellers on Sunday night.

There's been a police presence on scene 24 hours a day since the incident.

At least one forensic officer arrived on Monday and could be seen entering Simmons bar.

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police and Simmons for more information.