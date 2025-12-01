Around 1,000 people were wrongly prosecuted and convicted throughout the UK between 1999 and 2015

Police are considering corporate manslaughter charges as part of their probe into the Post Office Horizon scandal. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Police are considering corporate manslaughter charges as part of their investigation into the Post Office Horizon scandal.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said an update has been provided to the victims, in which they said there are now eight named suspects, five of which have been interviewed under caution. They added that there are now a total of 53 "persons of interests involved in the investigation," which is widely reported to be the worst miscarriage of justice in British legal history. Around 1,000 sub-postmasters were wrongly prosecuted and convicted throughout the UK between 1999 and 2015 as a result of faulty computer system Horizon.

Last month, Sir Alan Bateshad his Horizon compensation claim settled for a reported seven-figure sum. Picture: Alamy

it led to a significant number contemplating self-harm and some taking their own lives. The NPCC said they continue to focus on potential charges of perjury and perverting the course of justice, but are now additionally considering corporate manslaughter charges. Police previously said the probe is "unprecedented" in size, with potentially more than 3,000 victims and evidence including more than 1.5 million documents. The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after ITV broadcast the drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which highlighted the scandal.

Protestors outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, London. Picture: Alamy