By Flaminia Luck

A 23-year-old man has died and seven people have been injured in a horror crash after a BMW car was in collision with three other vehicles after a police chase.

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Emergency services were called to the northbound A21 in Robertsbridge, East Sussex, at 8.20pm on Saturday following the crash – which left seven other people injured. A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed that the incident occurred after a pursuit by police and the force had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The spokesman said: “The driver of the BMW – a 23-year-old man from Hailsham – was sadly declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. “Two passengers in another vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while five other people involved suffered minor injuries requiring hospital treatment. “The BMW had been involved in a police pursuit shortly before the collision, and a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have declared that they will conduct an independent investigation.”

Emergency services were called to the northbound A21 in Robertsbridge, East Sussex. Picture: Google

'Tragic incident' Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of this young man and all those affected. “An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances and there will be increased police activity in the area while this is ongoing. “I would like to thank the public for their patience during the emergency response and for their understanding as our enquiries continue. “Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation, or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Drummer.” Read more: Four arrested over murder of British businessman found dead and bound inside sack in Kenya Read more: Named and pictured: Woman, 19, killed in dog attack by family pet who had 'never shown any sign of aggression'