Police custody photos wrongly kept in facial recognition searches, watchdog warns
Retrospective facial recognition is used to compare images from an investigation, for example, from CCTV, with images stored on the Police National Database
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Some police custody images that should have been deleted are being incorrectly kept and left available in facial recognition searches, a watchdog has warned.
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Public confidence in the use of retrospective facial recognition by law enforcement could be damaged if custody images are wrongly saved, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said.
In a report on the use of the technology by police and the National Crime Agency, it found oversight was inconsistent and some junior officers were not aware that matches found using the software cannot be treated as evidence.
Retrospective facial recognition is most frequently used to compare images from an investigation, for example from CCTV, with images stored on the Police National Database.
Investigators are then expected to carry out their own inquiries to corroborate the finding before taking action.
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The report said: “We found that forces didn’t use retrospective facial recognition (RFR) consistently. While experienced investigators generally understood its limitations and the need to corroborate potential matches, less experienced investigators often had a weaker understanding.
“Some investigators didn’t know that RFR results were intelligence rather than evidence and required further inquiries before officers took enforcement action.
“This creates a risk that people could be incorrectly identified or arrested, which could undermine public confidence in the technology.”
Inspectors found a small number of cases where officers relied too heavily on the technology “which led to inappropriate investigative action”.
The report found some forces were not complying with national audit requirements, referring to figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council that showed that two forces in England and Wales had audited the correct number of RFR files.
Seven forces had not appointed an auditor; two auditors could not access the police national database; 10 forces had audited more than the 1% of records they are required to examine; and 22 either failed to submit a return or sent in incomplete information.
Inspectors also raised concerns about the retention of some custody images that should have been deleted.
“The retention of custody images remains an area of concern,” the report said.
“We found that some images which should have been deleted under existing retention rules remained available for facial recognition searches.
“This risks undermining public confidence and highlights the importance of ongoing national work to improve compliance, strengthen image management processes and align the treatment of custody images more closely with other biometric data.”
There were also inconsistencies in oversight of the use of RFR, inspectors found
“During our inspection, we found that governance, oversight and use of RFR wasn’t sufficiently consistent across policing,” they said.
“Legislation hasn’t kept up with developments in facial recognition technology, which is contributing to uncertainty and a fragmented approach.
“While national bodies have provided some guidance and oversight, arrangements remain underdeveloped. There is no comprehensive statutory framework governing the police use of facial recognition technology.
“We analysed the available data and found that the public generally supported the police service’s use of RFR.
“But continued support will depend on maintaining public confidence, openness about its use and effective safeguards.”
It made recommendations including improvements to national and local governance, the introduction of clear national standards, moves to improve oversight and training, and making sure the technology is used more consistently.
Inspectors visited seven police forces – British Transport Police, Metropolitan Police and those in Cheshire, Dorset, Gwent, Northumbria and Surrey – and the National Crime Agency, in March and April this year.
Earlier this month, the Home Office pledged to bring in tougher laws around the use of live facial recognition technology by police – where cameras are used to scan every passing face in case of potential matches with a watch list.
Laws will be introduced to Parliament under the Police Reform Bill to make sure police use of facial recognition is “intelligence-led and proportionate”, so it is only used when officers believe wanted people could be present in a certain area, the Home Office said.
A new algorithm for the technology is being trialled amid concerns raised in 2024 about the potential of people from minority ethnic backgrounds being more likely to appear in search results than white people, and women rather than men, and those aged in their 20s rather than other age groups.
Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the Police National Database (PND), said: “We are already taking forward work in the areas highlighted by the recommendations.
“Building on the work already underway to help forces make best use of the Police National Database (PND), we are supporting chief constables to strengthen training, oversight, performance monitoring, and governance arrangements for retrospective facial recognition.
“It is important that this technology is used responsibly, consistently and with appropriate safeguards. Retrospective facial recognition provides investigative leads, not evidence, and investigators must carry out further checks before taking action.
“By supporting its lawful and proportionate use, we can help policing to protect people from harm and maintain the high standards that support public trust and confidence.”