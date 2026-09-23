Moment police disguised as street cleaner and Deliveroo rider pounce on wanted man carrying concealed weapon
Officers found a machete concealed in the suspect's waistband as well as class A drugs.
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This is the moment two officers wearing workers' disguises swoop on an armed gang member and arrest him during an undercover operation.
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Footage shared by the Metropolitan Police shows an officer wearing a bright blue coat on a Deliveroo bike pulling up next to the suspect as he's standing on the pavement.
Another officer is seen behind him in a high-vis jacked pushing a wheelie bin.
They then grapple the unsuspecting gang member and drag him down to the ground.
The officer in high-vis then presses his knees on the suspect while the other deploys a taser.
They then tell the suspect he is under arrest and read him his rights.
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"You're wanted for GBH, stabbing and failing to appear for court for assaulting police. You're also under arrest for a breach of a court order and possession of an offensive weapon," the offcier said.
Another suspect was arrested at the scene.
The Met said in a social media post: "A wanted gang member's luck finally ran out when officers dressed as a delivery rider and a bin man moved in to arrest him.
"During a search of the suspect, officers found a machete concealed in his waistband as well as class A drugs.
"A second suspect was also arrested at the scene.
"Proof that you never know who is watching..."
The Met was praised for its operation in the comments section.
"Well done to all the officers who put their own safety at risk," one user wrote.
Another said: "I could watch this on repeat… epic job by those officers, the ‘bin man’ is my fav."