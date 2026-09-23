This is the moment two officers wearing workers' disguises swoop on an armed gang member and arrest him during an undercover operation.

Footage shared by the Metropolitan Police shows an officer wearing a bright blue coat on a Deliveroo bike pulling up next to the suspect as he's standing on the pavement.

Another officer is seen behind him in a high-vis jacked pushing a wheelie bin.

They then grapple the unsuspecting gang member and drag him down to the ground.

The officer in high-vis then presses his knees on the suspect while the other deploys a taser.

They then tell the suspect he is under arrest and read him his rights.

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