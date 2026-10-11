Police detain defiant protesters in second day of youth unrest in New Delhi
The protests against the stripping of 130m names from India’s electoral roll came as anti-government 'cockroach' youth leaders were released from detention
Several protesters who took part in a march in New Delhi on Sunday demanding the resignation of the country's election chief have been detained by Indian security forces.
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Most belonged to student organisations, and some had visible injuries and were dragged and forced into a bus by security personnel.
The protests are calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a revision of voter lists that critics say disproportionately benefits Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The protests were subdued by noon, with a few dozen people chanting slogans condemning Kumar and the police detaining them.
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Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel continued to be deployed across the city, although metro stations reopened and mobile internet services were back up.
Authorities had detained more than 2,000 people and locked down the city on Saturday in an attempt to thwart protests. Most of them were released late on Saturday night, police said.
Activist and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee, who was also among those detained, was released past midnight.
"I was not arrested or detained; I was KIDNAPPED," Mr Rathee, who has more than 33 million YouTube subscribers, said in a post on X.
The national president of the left-wing All India Students’ Association, Neha Bora, was also detained on Saturday.
Opposition parties and critics of Modi's government criticised what they said was the high-handed use of force against the protesters, while a UN body called on authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly was respected and fulfilled.
India's foreign ministry said the UN's statement constituted "an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India."
At an unusually packed hearing on a Sunday, the Supreme Court recorded the government's assurance that lawyers and journalists would not be impeded while performing their duties.
Lawyers protesting outside the Supreme Court were detained briefly on Saturday, as were several reporters, including a Reuters journalist.
Abhita Ruheja, a protester who was detained on Sunday, said the authorities had turned Delhi into a fortress.
"Is this how a democracy works? They have been scrapping rights after rights, and this is turning into a dictatorship," she said.
The protests came as a court ordered the release of "cockroach" movement founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other senior leaders.
The youth movement is one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12 years in power.
During this time, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly swept the polls and eliminated any serious challenge by opponents, including the Congress Party.
Dipke and the other Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders were detained when their plane landed in Delhi on Saturday as the movement planned to gather thousands of people at Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.
The court ordered their release with an undertaking to "maintain public peace", the CJP said in an official statement.
Sporadic protests have been going on across India since the Indian Express newspaper reported in late September that Kumar's two deputies raised several concerns internally about voter list revisions, registration procedures and digital systems.
The Commission says differing views are normal in internal deliberations, and has denied favouring any party.
Election Commission data cited by the party shows about 130 million names, more than the population of Japan, have been deleted from electoral rolls during the verification exercise, including 63 million people who had relocated and 30 million who could not be traced.
Modi's BJP has accused groups opposed to it of trying to undermine the country's democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.
The BJP and the Commission deny allegations of manipulation, although opposition parties say Muslim voters and other minorities, who are unlikely to support the Hindu nationalist ruling party, are disproportionately impacted by the deletions.