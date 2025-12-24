Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Milton Keynes.

Officers have released an e-fit of the suspect following an attack between Redmoor Bridge and Granby Court on Tuesday, November 11.

The victim, a girl in her teens, was walking walking towards Granby Court when she was approached by a man, wearing a muddy green hoody with the hood pulled up over his head.

He asked her an inappropriate question, and when the girl told him to leave her alone, he instead "touched her inappropriately over her clothing", Thames Valley Police said.

The suspect is described as a white man of large build with a round face, standing at around 5ft 7ins (170cm) tall.

Read more: Mother accused of murdering her children extradited to the US

Read more: Son who murdered 73-year-old dad jailed for life

Investigating officer, PC Alex Qerreti said: "We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit to come forward.

"Additionally, if anyone has any further information and witnessed this incident, we would also ask them to get in touch."

He urged anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference 43250576338, or to fill out the force's online reporting form.