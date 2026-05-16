Officers were sent to Whitechapel Road in Tower Hamlets after an online video showed the suspect making threats and slurs on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Jewish community police force Shomrim described the footage as a “horrific video circulating on social media showing a gentleman threatening to behead Jews and much more”.

In an online post, Shomrim (London North & East) said it was “aware of the fact that the Orthodox Jewish community is exceptionally concerned about these threats”.

It said it is “working closely” with the force and hoped this might provide some reassurance to the community.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of this video, which was reported to police earlier on Friday afternoon.“Officers have attended the scene and are carrying out urgent inquiries to identify the man involved.“

We understand that incidents like this cause significant concern and we take all reports incredibly seriously. Hate crime of any kind has no place in our communities.”

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