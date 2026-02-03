The woman allegedly stayed the night at Royal Lodge in 2010 before being shown around Buckingham Palace

Police are assessing claims made that a second womanw as sent to Andrew by Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Police are investigating claims that a second victim of Jeffrey Epstein was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is claimed the woman was sent by the disgraced paedophile to the former Duke of York at his Royal Lodge in 2010. Lawyers representing the woman have urged the King to contact them following allegations that their client was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with his brother Andrew. The woman is reportedly not British and was in her 20s at the time, and is said to have spent the night with Andrew before being given a "tour" of Buckingham Palace. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told LBC: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. Read more: 'At least there's still shame this side of the pond': Ian Hislop slams 'muted' reaction to Epstein files in US Read more: John McDonnell tells LBC the Mandelson scandal is so series it could 'certainly bring down' Prime Minister

Recently released files show Andrew crouched on all fours over a woman. Picture: DoJ

"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. "At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client." The woman's lawyer, Brad Edwards, said: "We’re talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. "And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace." The claims made her the second woman to allege she was trafficked to Andrew, after the late abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre, 41, died by suicide, and was found at her farm in Neergabby, Western Australia, last April, where she had been living for the past few years. Andrew was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17. The former prince paid millions of pounds to Ms Giuffre in 2022 without admitting liability. Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Further details of the former prince's relationship with the paedophile financier emerged after more than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday.

Images included appear to show him crouched over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein’s New York mansion. Another uncovered correspondence shows the disgraced royal tell Epstein he wanted to be his "pet." In one email sent to Epstein from A, believed to be Andrew, the ex-Royal said: "God it’s cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!" It was also earlier confirmed that Peter Mandelson, former US Ambassador to the UK, will face a full criminal investigation into allegations he leaked sensitive information to Epstein during the 2008 financial crisis. The latest files apparently showed Mandelson passing on the material while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration during the market crash.

Files released by the US Department of Justice apparently showed Mandelson passing material to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown. Picture: Getty