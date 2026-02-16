A police officer will go on trial later this year accused of using force equipment to stalk a woman.

PC Peter De Silvo is said to have accessed the force's automatic number plate recognition system to check the woman’s movements in November 2021.

He is also said to have activated a tracking app on his iPad, checked sat nav records, dash cam footage, and accessing emails and a dating app between October 2021 and 2023.

The 48-year-old of Sussex Police, who is currently suspended, pleaded not guilty to staking the woman on Monday.

