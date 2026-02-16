Police officer to face trial accused of using force automatic number plate system to stalk woman
Peter De Silvo of Sussex Police denies the charges against him and will face trial in December
A police officer will go on trial later this year accused of using force equipment to stalk a woman.
PC Peter De Silvo is said to have accessed the force's automatic number plate recognition system to check the woman’s movements in November 2021.
He is also said to have activated a tracking app on his iPad, checked sat nav records, dash cam footage, and accessing emails and a dating app between October 2021 and 2023.
The 48-year-old of Sussex Police, who is currently suspended, pleaded not guilty to staking the woman on Monday.
At the same hearing, he also denied gaining unauthorised access to a Sussex Police system in relation to a man on November 4 2021.
He further pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully obtaining access to personal data from a crime reporting system on June 12 2021, and fraud by false representation to Adur and Worthing Council dating back to 2022.
He is also set to face a further hearing to plead over three more charges in relation to the Data Protection Act, in June.
De Silvo, of Worthing, West Sussex, will go on trial on December 7.
Sussex Police previously said misconduct proceedings will be considered after the criminal case is over.