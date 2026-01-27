The Home Secretary has defended the rollout of facial recognition tech as "here's no true liberty if you are unsafe in your own country".

In what she described as "the biggest reform to policing in two centuries", Shabana Mahmood announced on Monday that more than £140 million in new technologies to help catch criminals across the country.

"I really believe that new technology has the ability to help us go after criminals and bring more people to justice," she told LBC.

All police forces across England and Wales will be handed artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help cut down crime, she told the House of Commons.

Facial recognition will also be rolled out across England and Wales, raising the number of vans carrying the controversial tech from 10 to 50.

When questioned about the possible dangers of AI facial recognition error, Ms Mahmood said: "There is no true liberty if you are unsafe in your own country and you can't go out of your front door because you're afraid of crime on your high street and in your local area."

She said "it's working" and that it's already led to 1700 arrests in the Met Police alone.

