Almost 250,000 burglary offences were recorded across England and Wales last year alone

Across a third of neighbourhoods in England and Wales, not a single break-in was solved. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Police failed to solve a colossal 92 per cent of burglaries in Britain last year, an investigation revealed today.

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Shadow home secretary Chris Philp. Picture: Alamy

A further 27,500 cases identified a suspect but failed to lead to a prosecution, while in 400 cases, police decided further action was "not in the public interest". Around 45,000 investigations remain ongoing, many of which are expected to close without result. Around the country, Colindale in north London was revealed as Britain's break-in capital – with 131 burglaries investigated and none solved. Seven of the 10 worst-affected areas were in London, including Totteridge and Woodside, Abbey Road, Cockfosters, Maida Vale and New Cross.

Colindale in north London was revealed as Britain's break-in capital. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, parts of Basingstoke in Hampshire saw no cases solved, while northern Stevenage recorded 78 burglaries with zero resolved. Leeds was the worst-hit overall, with 4,414 burglaries across four neighbourhoods but just 248 resolved. Nationally, 1,528 of 4,536 neighbourhoods with recorded burglaries saw no convictions at all – totalling to around 34 per cent. A spokesman for the Home Office said: “Our major police reforms will see a new National Police Service take on national responsibilities so local forces can focus on local crimes like burglary. “By the spring, an additional 3,000 neighbourhood officers will be back where they belong, on the beat, fighting crime and catching ­criminals in our communities.”

Leeds was the worst-hit overall, with 4,414 burglaries across four neighbourhoods but just 248 resolved. Picture: Getty