Four men have been found guilty of sexually abusing Joanne Young, who was drugged and advertised for sex online by her husband.

By Ella Bennett

The true scale of drug-rape attacks could be greater than currently known as offenders form networks to target vulnerable victims and share tips on sedation methods, according to police.

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Philip Young drugged and raped his wife Joanne Young over a 13-year period at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire. His crimes, which included advertising his wife for sex on sites such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers, were discovered after police examined his devices following a report he had uploaded bestiality images onto the Kik messaging site and found intimate images of his wife. A spokesman for Wiltshire Police, which investigated the former Tory councillor, explained the extent of drug-rape offences was unknown because victims might not know they had been targeted. Read more: Four men guilty of sexually abusing woman who was drugged, raped and advertised online to fulfil husband's 'sexual fantasies' Read more: ‘Risky as hell, but so hot’: Jury hears messages in Stockport wife rape trial

Four men found guilty in the case of Joanne Young. Picture: PA

He said: “While cases involving organised drug-facilitated sexual assault remain relatively rare compared to other forms of sexual offending, intelligence and other recent cases would suggest this may be a significantly under-reported crime type. “Victims are often unaware they have been drugged, may have fragmented memories of events, or may initially attribute symptoms to alcohol consumption. These factors make detection and reporting particularly challenging.” James Foster, specialist CPS prosecutor, said: “The very nature of this offending is that the victim will not recall, will not necessarily have a memory, and the perpetrator is usually the husband or partner, or someone trusted by them, which is what makes the offending so egregious. “And it happened behind closed doors in this case, it occurred in the family home. “So, one of the challenges in these cases is that once the discovery has been made it is a unique and distressing set of circumstances where police know more about what’s happened to a victim than they do.”

Joanne Young waived her right to anonymity. Picture: llie Crewe Photography

The police spokesman continued that offenders are known to share information with each other, although there was no evidence that Young had done this. He said: “There is growing recognition that offenders may work together to target vulnerable individuals, administer substances without their knowledge, and exploit the resulting incapacity. “The covert nature of this offending means the true scale is difficult to quantify, and it is likely that some incidents are never identified as crimes. “To expose more cases, it is vital to raise public awareness of the warning signs of drug-facilitated sexual assault, encourage prompt reporting, and ensure victims are supported and believed when they come forward. “Close partnership working between police, healthcare professionals, licensed venues, forensic services and safeguarding agencies is also essential to identify patterns, link incidents and disrupt organised offenders.”

Philip Young pleaded guilty to a number of offences . Picture: Police