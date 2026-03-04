Police Federation boss arrested in corruption probe following allegations of 'financial wrongdoing'
Mukund Krishna was the first appointed CEO of the Federation
The chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has been arrested over allegations of corruption.
Mukund Krishna was one of three senior figures detained by officers from City of London Police on Wednesday, The Telegraph reports.
The arrests came as officers raided premises in London, Surrey, Wales, as part of their investigation into allegations of financial wrongdoing at the PFEW, which represents 130,000 police officers.
Mr Krishna, 46, a former management consultant, is said to earn just over £700,000 a year, was the first chief appointed to the organisation.
He was arrested alongside two other men, aged 55 and 51, who are said to be former board members.
Det Supt James Halkett, of City of London Police’s domestic corruption unit, said his team was “leading a criminal investigation" into allegations of fraud.
He added: "A 46-year-old man from Surrey, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position.
"This is a complex and active investigation in which we are pursuing all lines of inquiry, and I would ask that anyone with further information related to our inquiries contacts us via our major incident public portal."
A spokesperson for the Federation said: "We are aware that three individuals connected to the Police Federation have been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation.
"This is a live matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage. The organisation is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.
"Our focus remains on continuing the work of the Federation and representing our members across England and Wales."
A Metropolitan Police Federation statement added: "The Metropolitan Police Federation notes today's news regarding the Police Federation of England and Wales.
"We will not be making any further comment currently as legal proceedings are ongoing - but on behalf of our members we will be watching developments with interest.
"The Metropolitan Police Federation, the largest branch in the country, is an autonomous branch of the Police Federation of England and Wales. Our work of proudly representing, informing and influencing on behalf of our 31,000 members continues."
Mr Krishna's annual salary was initially disclosed as £342,000 following an FOI request made by a police officer.
However, the association also said he received a 100 per cent bonus "retention payment" and a five per cent contribution of £17,000 to his pension for each year, which took his total pay to £1.4million across 2024 and 2025, Mail Online reports.