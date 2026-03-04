Mukund Krishna was the first appointed CEO of the Federation

Mukund Krishna has been arrested on suspicion of corruption, according to The Telegraph. Picture: Police Federation

By Alex Storey

The chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has been arrested over allegations of corruption.

Mukund Krishna was one of three senior figures detained by officers from City of London Police on Wednesday, The Telegraph reports. The arrests came as officers raided premises in London, Surrey, Wales, as part of their investigation into allegations of financial wrongdoing at the PFEW, which represents 130,000 police officers. Mr Krishna, 46, a former management consultant, is said to earn just over £700,000 a year, was the first chief appointed to the organisation. Read more: Iranian commander behind 'plot to assassinate Donald Trump' killed, claims US Secretary of War Read more: Partner of Labour MP arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Search warrants were executed in Wales, Somerset, London, and Surrey in connection with the investigation. Picture: LinkedIn

He was arrested alongside two other men, aged 55 and 51, who are said to be former board members. Det Supt James Halkett, of City of London Police’s domestic corruption unit, said his team was “leading a criminal investigation" into allegations of fraud. He added: "A 46-year-old man from Surrey, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position. "This is a complex and active investigation in which we are pursuing all lines of inquiry, and I would ask that anyone with further information related to our inquiries contacts us via our major incident public portal." A spokesperson for the Federation said: "We are aware that three individuals connected to the Police Federation have been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation. "This is a live matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage. The organisation is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities.

