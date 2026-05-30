Hungarian Police investigating fan fight in Budapest as Champions League final kicks off
Police in Budapest are investigating footage to identify supporters fighting before the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris St-Germain kicked off.
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The alleged fight broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.
Videos emerged on social media revealing what was reportedly 30 supporters from each side fighting and setting off flares.
Police said in a statement: "Several fans got into a fight on May 30, 2026, at around 00:20 in Budapest's 7th district, on Kiraly Street.
"The BRFK 7th District Police Department has initiated proceedings against unknown perpetrators for the crime of gang violence, within the framework of which the camera recordings are also being analysed."
Around 4,000 police officers have been deployed in Budapest for the final, which kicked off at 5pm at the Puskas Arena.
Arsenal are currently 1-0 up after Kai Havertz struck with an early goal.
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Tens of thousands of fans travelled to the Hungarian capital without tickets, prompting the force to roll out its “largest single-day police deployment”, Hungary's deputy national police chief Zoltan Janos Kuczik said.
Authorities described it as a "high-risk event" with security preparations being put in place over a year ago.
Two Portuguese nationals and one British man were arrested on Friday after a fight broke out at the Champions League fan festival site and all three were charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said a British national who got on to the roof of a car and damaged it was also detained.
Authorities in London are also on alert for tonight's game, which comes ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League-winning parade on Sunday.
Preparations around the Emirates Stadium began on Saturday and the force and Arsenal FC are asking supporters not to congregate around the stadium to avoid disrupting the operations.
Hundreds of officers will be policing tomorrow’s parade in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.
The parade – which celebrates the Gunners’ first Premier League title win in 22 years – is set to begin at 2pm at the Emirates Stadium in Holloway and will follow a circular route through Islington.
More than 500 officers will be deployed to cover the event, alongside specialist search and drone teams.