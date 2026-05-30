Police in Budapest are investigating footage to identify supporters fighting before the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris St-Germain kicked off.

The alleged fight broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

Videos emerged on social media revealing what was reportedly 30 supporters from each side fighting and setting off flares.

Police said in a statement: "Several fans got into a fight on May 30, 2026, at around 00:20 in Budapest's 7th district, on Kiraly Street.

"The BRFK 7th District Police Department has initiated proceedings against unknown perpetrators for the crime of gang violence, within the framework of which the camera recordings are also being analysed."

Around 4,000 police officers have been deployed in Budapest for the final, which kicked off at 5pm at the Puskas Arena.

Arsenal are currently 1-0 up after Kai Havertz struck with an early goal.

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