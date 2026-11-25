Woman's body found in woodland in search for missing Kelsey Hunter
Formal identification has not yet taken place.
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Police searching for 20-year-old Kelsey Hunter, who went missing in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend, have found the body of a woman in woodland, Police Scotland said.
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The body of a woman was recovered from a wooded area in Springholm, Dumfries and Galloway around 7.15pm on Wednesday.
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but police said Ms Hunter’s family have been informed.
A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
The discovery comes a day after 21-year-old Daniel McKnight appeared in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He did not submit a plea and is due to appear again within eight days.
Read more: Man charged with murder following disappearance of Kelsey Hunter
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Ms Hunter was last seen in the Cotton Street area of Castle Douglas around 5pm on Saturday, November 21.
Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Kelsey's family at this extremely difficult time.
"They are completely heartbroken and continue to be supported by specialist officers. They have asked that their privacy is respected.
"A team of officers are continuing to work around the clock to get them answers.
"This is clearly a significant development and extensive work remains ongoing.
"We are building up a picture of Kelsey's movements in the days and weeks prior to her being reported missing, and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.
"I would again appeal to any of her friends, who may have information and have not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.
"There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our enquiries continue.
"Anyone with any concerns, or any information, can approach these officers.
“Door-to-door enquiries are still being carried out and I would urge anyone who has any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with us."
Uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division, as well as detectives from the Major Investigation Team, will remain in the area over the coming days as enquiries continue.
Local Area Commander Emma Dodds said: "We understand how concerning this will be for the local community, but we have a significant amount of resources dedicated to this investigation.
"There will be a lot of police activity in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.
"Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers – we are here to help."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2269 of 22 November.