Over 500 police officers took part in the raids, which concluded on Sunday.

Police arrest members of religious group after serious allegations made. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

Police have finished their search of the former-orphanage turned headquarters of a religious group who are being investigated for sexual abuse, modern slavery and forced marriage.

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The leader of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light community in Crewe, Cheshire, was among 10 people arrested last week in police raids at several properties, including the former Webb House orphanage where the group is based. On Sunday, Cheshire Police concluded searches at Webb House and allowed residents to return to the property. Seven men and three women were released on conditional bail over the suspected offences, which all relate to one victim and are alleged to have taken place while she was a member of the religious group in 2023. Read more: Nine arrests after dawn raid on Islamic religious group's secretive HQ over allegations of sexual abuse, modern slavery and forced marriage Read more: Ten people released on bail after raid at religious community

Five members of the group have had civil orders granted against them. Picture: Getty

According to police, civil orders have now been placed on the group's American leader Abdullah Hashem, 42, British national Ali Muhammad, 35; Italian-born Veronica Carla Esponda, 44; German Eyad Elkhouly, 44, and Mexican Kevin Omar Rodriguez-Ponce, 30. The orders include restrictions preventing them from entering Crewe, contacting the alleged victim and having unsupervised contact with children without the consent of their parents and approval from social services. They have also been forced to surrender their passports and other travel documents to police.

Dozens of officers attended each raid. Picture: Getty