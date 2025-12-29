Officers fired twice during a fatal police shooting in which a man, thought to be carrying a handgun, was killed, the police watchdog has said.

Norfolk Police found a badly damaged Mercedes van, which had been involved in the collision, when they arrived at the scene, the force said.

The dead man is believed to be in his sixties but formal identification has yet to take place. His next of kin have been notified, the IOPC said on Monday.

The man was given first aid but was declared dead at the scene shortly before 10.15pm.

On Monday, the IOPC confirmed that “two shots were fired by police shortly before 9pm” and what appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog has launched a formal investigation after the man was shot and killed when Norfolk Police were called out after a two-vehicle collision by the cemetery gates in London Road, Thetford, at around 8.25pm on Sunday.

It was unoccupied and the airbag had gone off.

There was also a Honda Jazz which was damaged on one side.

The driver suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment in hospital.

Members of the public had told police that a man had been spotted carrying a black handgun in London Road heading towards a Sainsbury’s store.

He was seen on the southbound carriageway of the A11, near the Brandon Road roundabout, walking in a northbound direction.

Armed response officers went to the southbound carriageway.

The man was approached by police officers, and a short time later was shot by police from a short distance away, the force said.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Fatal police shootings are rare, however, when they do occur it’s essential that an independent investigation is carried out into the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages and we are in the process of obtaining and reviewing evidence as we begin to piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this incident. We will be making contact with the man’s family in due course to explain our role and the next steps.”

Deputy Chief Constable Dave Marshall, of Norfolk Police, said: “This is a very serious matter, sadly someone has lost their life, and I understand people will want to know what happened.

“However, there is a duty on this organisation, my colleagues and I, to protect the integrity and independence of the IOPC investigation so it can progress and make its own assessment of what happened.

“We are co-operating fully with the IOPC investigation and are in the process of handing over all body-worn video footage, 999 calls and drone footage so this can be thoroughly investigated, and to ensure full transparency.”

The force informed the IOPC shortly before 9.40pm.

Investigators have begun gathering evidence, including getting initial accounts from the officers involved.

Police logs and body-worn video footage are also being checked.