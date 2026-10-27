The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is examining whether material found on Tate’s devices met national standards “in relation to child sex exploitation”.

A UK police force is under investigation into its handling of alleged child sex images found on devices belonging to Andrew Tate. Picture: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty

By Jacob Paul

A UK police force is being investigated by the watchdog over its handling of alleged child sex images and videos seized from Andrew Tate’s home in 2015.

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The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is looking into whether Hertfordshire Constabulary’s handling of material allegedly found on Tate’s devices more than a decade ago met national standards “in relation to child sex exploitation”. Tate, 39, was arrested in July and has remained in a Miami jail as he awaits extradition to the UK, where he faces charges including rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, child indecent-image offences and possession of extreme pornography. Police claimed in a legal filing on October 5 that they found 168 indecent images or videos of a child on computers and phones seized at his home. Within the devices was allegedly a sex video involving Tate and a child, which police claim Tate had shared on WhatsApp. UK prosecutors say that Tate knew the girl was only 17 at the time and that she had travelled to the UK to become a part of his webcam sex business. Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate's lawyers plan judicial review of UK extradition bid Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate denied bail by US judge as they face UK extradition fight over rape and sex trafficking charges

Police said there were 66 videos or images of the girl on Tate’s devices, which were classified as Category A, deemed the most serious level. They said they found 26 images ranked as Category B. Tate was not charged over the 2015 raid, but questions have been raised as to why. Now, the IOPC has confirmed it is investigating whether that material was properly analysed. “We can confirm we are examining whether Hertfordshire Constabulary’s investigation of potential criminality discovered on the man’s devices met the local and national guidance in relation to child sex exploitation and evidence of human trafficking,” a spokesperson told The Telegraph. This forms just one strand of a wider investigation by the IPOC into Hertfordshire Constabulary’s handling of historical claims made by three women against Tate.

Joseph McBride, lead counsel for Andrew and Tristan Tate, speaks to reporters outside a Miami courthouse. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty