UK police force's handling of 'child images' found in 2015 raid on Andrew Tate's home investigated by watchdog
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is examining whether material found on Tate’s devices met national standards “in relation to child sex exploitation”.
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A UK police force is being investigated by the watchdog over its handling of alleged child sex images and videos seized from Andrew Tate’s home in 2015.
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The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is looking into whether Hertfordshire Constabulary’s handling of material allegedly found on Tate’s devices more than a decade ago met national standards “in relation to child sex exploitation”.
Tate, 39, was arrested in July and has remained in a Miami jail as he awaits extradition to the UK, where he faces charges including rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, child indecent-image offences and possession of extreme pornography.
Police claimed in a legal filing on October 5 that they found 168 indecent images or videos of a child on computers and phones seized at his home.
Within the devices was allegedly a sex video involving Tate and a child, which police claim Tate had shared on WhatsApp.
UK prosecutors say that Tate knew the girl was only 17 at the time and that she had travelled to the UK to become a part of his webcam sex business.
Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate's lawyers plan judicial review of UK extradition bid
Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate denied bail by US judge as they face UK extradition fight over rape and sex trafficking charges
Police said there were 66 videos or images of the girl on Tate’s devices, which were classified as Category A, deemed the most serious level.
They said they found 26 images ranked as Category B.
Tate was not charged over the 2015 raid, but questions have been raised as to why.
Now, the IOPC has confirmed it is investigating whether that material was properly analysed.
“We can confirm we are examining whether Hertfordshire Constabulary’s investigation of potential criminality discovered on the man’s devices met the local and national guidance in relation to child sex exploitation and evidence of human trafficking,” a spokesperson told The Telegraph.
This forms just one strand of a wider investigation by the IPOC into Hertfordshire Constabulary’s handling of historical claims made by three women against Tate.
In March, the watchdog said a former detective constable could face gross misconduct proceedings over alleged failures to properly investigate.
It added that two former detective sergeants were being investigated over misconduct allegations.
The following day, Hertfordshire Constabulary reopened an investigation into allegations of rape and sexual assault offences made against Tate between 2014 and 2015.
The Tate brothers have not appeared in a British court to formally answer allegations they face, which include rape and human trafficking, but they have denied wrongdoing.
Joseph McBride, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, said the accusations could not be "meaningfully tested" because the UK had not disclosed the names of the accusers to the defence.
"No American court should be asked to surrender a person to a foreign country on the word of secret accusers," McBride said in a statement.
The British embassy in Washington last month sent the United States a series of documents in support of its extradition requests.
Those documents included summaries of the cases against the brothers written by a detective with the Bedfordshire Police.
According to the summary, Andrew Tate persuaded vulnerable women he had formed relationships with to relocate to Romania by telling them they could earn money by taking part in his webcam business.
Once they arrived, the women became financially dependent on the Tate brothers, who often confiscated their passports, the summary alleges.
"The prosecution case is that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate used and threatened physical and sexual violence in order to maintain control and compliance," the summary read.
US Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis asked their lawyers to propose dates for their final extradition hearings earlier this month, but no date has been set.
The brothers have also been under investigation since 2022 in Romania on charges including human trafficking.
A spokesman for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit told The Telegraph: “We understand the interest in this case. However, we would remind the media and members of the public that as a result of charges being authorised, legal proceedings are now active and we are therefore unable to comment further at this time.
“Alongside the criminal justice process, an investigation by the IOPC is also being carried out in relation to the reports made to Hertfordshire Constabulary in 2015.”