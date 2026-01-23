The cuts will see the overall number of forces slashed from their current level of 43, and tasked with focusing on serious and organised crime along with complex investigations such as homicides

The Home Secretary has previously said that the structure of 43 forces in England and Wales is "irrational". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Major policing reforms expected to drastically cut the number of forces across England and Wales would be “complex to deliver” and risk separating police forces from communities they serve, a policing body has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is poised to unveil the largest overhaul of policing in decades on Monday, in an effort to tackle what Government sources called "an epidemic of everyday offences". In a video message on X posted on Friday, Ms Mahmood said "crime is changing" but that "policing hasn't kept pace" as she is set to lay out a "whole new model" for policing in this country. The changes will see the overall number of forces slashed from their current level of 43, and tasked with focusing on serious and organised crime along with complex investigations such as homicides. At the lower level, each town, city and borough will be formed into a "local policing area" - with neighbourhood officers focused on local crime such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour. Read More: Starmer allies launch Stop Burnham campaign with Labour civil war set to erupt over by-election Read more: Labour faces by-election as suspended MP steps down - opening way for Andy Burnham leadership challenge

Next week, I will set out the most significant reforms to policing this country has seen in 200 years. pic.twitter.com/SgkJeYsQTj — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) January 23, 2026

Ms Mahmood has previously said that the structure of 43 forces in England and Wales is "irrational", and police chiefs have already called for radical reform of the set-up, backing a system with fewer, larger forces. But reacting to the expected move, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) said the creation of regional forces would be expensive, time consuming and has the potential to "derail" the ambition of reforms. PCCs Matthew Scott and Clare Moody said: "The public want neighbourhood policing. There is no evidence to suggest the public would welcome bigger forces and in terms of public accountability, it also risks creating a separation between police forces and the local communities they serve. "It makes responding to local policing and crime needs more difficult and removes the link between local taxpayers and the police they increasingly directly fund through the policing precept."

They added financial savings from creating larger force areas “could be outweighed by very significant set-up costs”. Picture: Alamy

They added financial savings from creating larger force areas "could be outweighed by very significant set-up costs". "We also contest the principle behind it - that bigger forces are necessarily better which is not borne out by experience and force performance comparisons." Ms Mahmood is understood to believe the current system, which sees each of the 43 forces pay for separate headquarters and administrative staff, wastes money that could be spent on fighting crime. Sources said the reforms would save money by merging back-office functions, freeing up resources to be invested in more police officers. The changes are also intended to even out differences in performance between police forces, with ministers believing smaller forces lack the resources to tackle major incidents. A Government source pointed to Wiltshire Police, which needed support from 40 other forces to respond to the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, as well as vast differences in charge rates for some offences. They said: "Under this new structure, all forces - regardless of where they are - will have the tools and resources they need to fight serious crime. "Where you live will no longer determine the outcomes you get from your force." But the changes will take time to come into effect, with the mergers only expected to be completed by the end of the next Parliament in the mid-2030s.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives for a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy