Police Scotland announced on Wednesday night that it was assessing information found in the trove of documents published by the US Department of Justice related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has said it is supporting UK police forces investigating information in the Epstein files. Picture: Kypros/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nine police forces across the UK are now assessing information in the Epstein Files, with support from the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police Scotland announced on Wednesday night that it was assessing information found in the trove of documents published by the US Department of Justice related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The force is specifically appealing for information about his use of Edinburgh Airport. West Midlands Police has also announced that it is reviewing the files. The NCA said it is supporting police to “enable a full and independent assessment of the information released”. The developments came as Surrey Police urged people with information to come forward about claims of human trafficking and sexual assault from the 1990s. Read more: Andrew 'suspended regular checks' to let young women into Buckingham Palace, former royal protection officer claims Read more: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact

This photo illustration shows redacted documents from the Epstein Library files released by the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on February 18, 2026. Picture: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The force said the alleged offending, set out in a redacted report released by the US Department of Justice in December, took place in Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996. The call for witnesses followed an FBI report from July 2020, which appeared in the files, in which somebody alleged they were drugged at night and driven to “paedophile ring parties” in the mid 1990s. The same person also claims to have been hit by a dark blue car “driven by Prince Andrew” in which they allegedly suffered injuries to their ribs, hip and leg. Police said they have found no evidence of allegations being reported to them after reviewing their systems. In the same document, the woman also alleged sexual abuse against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns 66 today, and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. The woman claimed she was restrained on a table and “tortured with electrical shocks” by Maxwell, while the former prince and other men watched.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series. Picture: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Surrey Police are not looking into these allegations, which are alleged to have taken place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said “initial inquiries into these specific allegations have begun” regarding protection officers after concerns from one unnamed officer that some turned a “blind eye” to Andrew’s visits to Epstein’s island, Little St James, in the US Virgin Islands. A protection officer told LBC: “I’m not suggesting they definitely witnessed any criminality from Andrew… but there was concern that certain members of the royal protection team wilfully turned a blind eye to what was happening on the island.” On Tuesday, Essex Police said officers were assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport after information was released as part of the document dump on January 30. Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed the files showed in “graphic detail” how Epstein was able to use the airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia”.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images