Police forces ‘still not getting basics right’ as victims let down, watchdog finds
Police forces in England and Wales are still failing to investigate crimes properly and keep victims informed
Police forces in England and Wales are still failing to investigate crimes properly and keep victims informed, the watchdog has warned.
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His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer, said too many victims were not receiving the service they should expect.
Her annual report found forces were struggling to gather evidence, pursue lines of inquiry and update people on the progress of their cases.
Of 13 forces inspected in the latest cycle, none were rated good or outstanding for crime investigation or for providing a safe and lawful custody environment.
The forces assessed included Merseyside, Cumbria, Devon and Cornwall, Thames Valley, West Yorkshire, Kent and Surrey.
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The report also highlighted delays in answering emergency and non-emergency calls, slow response times, and inconsistent safeguarding for vulnerable people and those reported missing.
Ms Skeer said policing was at a “pivotal moment”, adding: “There are still areas where performance is not good enough.”
She said officers were increasingly dealing with complex and resource-heavy crime, but argued planned reforms - including a proposed National Police Service for counter-terrorism and fraud - could ease pressure on local forces.
Victim Support said it was “unacceptable” that victims and survivors were paying the price for police failings.
Chief executive Katie Kempen said: “Every victim of crime deserves to be treated with respect, to be given access to justice, and to have their needs identified and met.”
The findings come amid mounting financial pressure across policing, with Cleveland Police warning it has faced years of under-resourcing despite dealing with the country’s highest crime rate.