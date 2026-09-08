Police forces in England and Wales are still failing to investigate crimes properly and keep victims informed, the watchdog has warned.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer, said too many victims were not receiving the service they should expect.

Her annual report found forces were struggling to gather evidence, pursue lines of inquiry and update people on the progress of their cases.

Of 13 forces inspected in the latest cycle, none were rated good or outstanding for crime investigation or for providing a safe and lawful custody environment.

The forces assessed included Merseyside, Cumbria, Devon and Cornwall, Thames Valley, West Yorkshire, Kent and Surrey.

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