The move has drawn comparisons with the pre-war structure of policing in England and Wales.

Police forces in England and Wales to be restructured into local commands. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Policing in England and Wales will be restructured into about 200 local commands, the Home Secretary has said.

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Each area will be around the size of a unitary authority and led by a named commander, Shabana Mahmood announced in a conference speech on Wednesday. The move has drawn comparisons with the pre-war structure of policing in England and Wales, when around 180 local forces existed. Under the new plans, the local commands will be headed by regional specialist police services, the planned number of which has not been revealed. Some reports have suggested it could be as few as nine, down from the existing 43 in England and Wales. Read more: Labour to fast track police promotions as force mergers and funding gap puts neighbourhood officer target 'at risk' Read more: Police would be ‘inundated’ if YouTube reported all hate speech, inquiry hears

Shabana Mahmood announced the plans in a conference speech on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Responsibilities including counter-terrorism, some fraud and serious and organised crime, the police air service and roads policing would all be managed by a new national body. Earlier this year, the Government set out plans to radically overhaul the police service in England and Wales, creating a national police service dubbed the British FBI as well as fewer, larger geographical forces. Policing is billions of pounds in debt, with the shortfall set to grow by £2.5 billion by 2030, delegates at the annual conference of the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners have already been told. The Home Secretary said root and branch reform is needed to make sure there are consistent standards in policing across the country. The recent incident at RAF Fairford needed every on duty officer in Gloucestershire, while disorder in Gosport required officers to be drafted in from 13 forces, she said.

Speaking to journalists after her speech, the minister said a timetable for the changes will be set out once the Police Reform Bill has been laid in Parliament in the spring. “We’re going to go slow and at the right pace because I don’t want to transfer operational responsibilities, for example, to the National Police Service until I know it’s fully ready, because I don’t want to see a drop-off in service. “Public safety comes first, and I don’t want to do it too quickly, such that you see a drop-off in service for communities.” The Home Office said the change will be part of the biggest reforms to policing in 200 years. The so-called LPCs (local policing commands) will focus on the “crimes that matter to local communities” like burglary, vehicle and phone theft as well as antisocial behaviour. Decision making will be “driven by local knowledge and understanding”, with the commands “situated closer to the areas they serve” and broadly aligned to the geographical boundaries of councils, covering towns and rural areas, the Government department said.