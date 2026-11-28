Katrice Lee disappeared on her second birthday in November 1981. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

A fresh police appeal has been launched into the disappearance of a toddler who vanished 45 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Katrice Lee disappeared on her second birthday on November 28 1981 while on a shopping trip with her family at a supermarket near the British Army base in Paderborn, Germany, where her father Richard Lee was serving. Today marks her 47th birthday, but her family are still waiting for answers and officers are appealing for new information. Katrice's family believe his daughter was abducted. Read more: Rapist who attacked girl, 14, may have assaulted many more, police say Read more: Moment grinning killer buys bleach and cleaning sponges hours after stabbing pregnant girlfriend more than 60 times

Undated handout age progression photo first issued 30/04/13 by the Ministry of Defence, of Katrice Lee, as she may have look aged 38-years-old. Picture: PA

The Defence Serious Crime Command senior investigating officer said: "Katrice’s family deserve to know what happened to her. "If you know something, but have convinced yourself it does not matter, it does. "And if you have been waiting for the right moment to speak, that moment is now.“Forty-five years should not mean the end of our search for answers. "It should be the reason that someone finally finds the courage to come forward."

Richard Lee, center, father of Katrice Lee, talks to the media about a forensic investigation by the Royal Military Police near the river Alme in Paderborn, Germany in 2018. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

In May 2024, Katrice’s father Mr Lee, a former warrant officer, tried to hand back his military medals at Downing Street in protest against what he labelled police failings in the investigation. He told reporters at the time that he would "not going away" until he received answers from the Ministry of Defence. Mr Lee believes his daughter was abducted and has requested an independent or public inquiry into the handling of his daughter’s case. Natasha Walker, the older sister of Katrice Lee, previously said living without her sibling was "the hardest thing to do".

Major Richard Lee with his wife Sharon and a picture of Katrice in 1981. Picture: MIKE WALKER/Alamy