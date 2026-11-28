Police launch fresh appeal for answers into probe of toddler who vanished 45 years ago on second birthday
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A fresh police appeal has been launched into the disappearance of a toddler who vanished 45 years ago.
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Katrice Lee disappeared on her second birthday on November 28 1981 while on a shopping trip with her family at a supermarket near the British Army base in Paderborn, Germany, where her father Richard Lee was serving.
Today marks her 47th birthday, but her family are still waiting for answers and officers are appealing for new information.
Katrice's family believe his daughter was abducted.
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The Defence Serious Crime Command senior investigating officer said: "Katrice’s family deserve to know what happened to her.
"If you know something, but have convinced yourself it does not matter, it does.
"And if you have been waiting for the right moment to speak, that moment is now.“Forty-five years should not mean the end of our search for answers.
"It should be the reason that someone finally finds the courage to come forward."
In May 2024, Katrice’s father Mr Lee, a former warrant officer, tried to hand back his military medals at Downing Street in protest against what he labelled police failings in the investigation.
He told reporters at the time that he would "not going away" until he received answers from the Ministry of Defence.
Mr Lee believes his daughter was abducted and has requested an independent or public inquiry into the handling of his daughter’s case.
Natasha Walker, the older sister of Katrice Lee, previously said living without her sibling was "the hardest thing to do".
Katrice was last seen wearing a blue duffle coat with a green fur hood, a green and blue pinafore dress, red wellies and a white blouse with a blue collar and cuffs.Anyone with information can contact the Defence Serious Crime Command on 0800 616 818 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.
Last April, a huge dig was to be carried out near to where the toddler was believed to have been snatched.
More than 100 soldiers guided by police and experts carried out a £100k five week long "forensic excavation" of banks of the River Alme but it proved fruitless and the mystery endured, The Sun reported.