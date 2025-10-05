The new powers, which will be brought forward as soon as possible, will allow senior officers to consider the ‘cumulative impact’ of previous protest activity.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood at the Five Country Ministerial meeting at the Honourable Artillery Company, Armoury House, in the City of London. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Police have been granted extra powers by the government to impose conditions on repeat protests.

Revealed on Sunday, the plans will see police forces granted wider powers by the Home Secretary over how protests are policed and organised. The news comes less than 24 hours after police made nearly 500 arrests as pro-Palestine supporters took to the streets of central London. The Metropolitan Police said 488 arrests were made for supporting the proscribed organisation Palestine Action, including six people who were detained for unfurling a banner backing the proscribed group on Westminster Bridge. The new powers, which will be brought forward as soon as possible, will allow senior officers to consider the 'cumulative impact' of previous protest activity. Speaking on the "inconsistency" of the law, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also touched on the protests and subsequent arrests with Lewis Goodall on Sunday. "What's very clear to me, there is a need to amend the law," she told LBC. The Home Secretary said she wanted to make it "absolutely explicit that when the police are placing restrictions or conditions on protests, they are allowed to take into account what we call cumulative disruption, that is to say, the number of protests by particular groups in particular places."

Hundreds arrested in Trafalgar Square after calling for an end to the proscription of Palestine Action. Demonstrators held signs reading “I oppose genocide.". Picture: Alamy

"Those are relevant factors for the police to take into account when they put conditions on where a protest can take place. I do think that that needs to be made explicit in the law. "There is an inconsistency of practice at the moment, and making it absolutely clear that this is a relevant factor for the police to take into account, I think will strengthen the law," she continued. "I'm afraid, whether you're a Vicar or an 89 year old, or indeed anybody else, if you're holding up a placard that is supporting a proscribed organisation, you are breaking the law of our land." Going forward, if a protest has taken place at the same site for weeks on end and caused repeated disorder, the police will have the authority to, for example, instruct organisers to hold the event somewhere else. Anyone who breaches the conditions will risk arrest and prosecution, the Home Office said. The Home Secretary is set to also review existing legislation to ensure that powers are sufficient and being consistently applied. This will include powers to ban protests outright, and will also include provisions in the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently going through Parliament. The Government will make these changes by amending Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Activists from Defend Our Juries stage their sixth 'Lift The Ban' silent rally in Trafalgar Square, holding placards reading 'I Oppose Genocide. I Support Palestine Action'. Picture: Alamy