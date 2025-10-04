Custody extensions have been granted by the CPS after two people were killed in a terror attack on the Manchester synagogue.

Police officers are pictured on the scene at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have been granted five more days to question four of the six people arrested in connection with a terror attack that left two people dead at a Manchester synagogue.

Three people were arrested following the attack on Thursday morning, with a further three - a man and two women - arrested by officers investigating the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said. In a statement on Saturday, the force said three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds. The six have been detained on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. It comes after Laurence Taylor, the head of counter terror policing in the UK, said police were "seeking warrants of further detention" for all six of them on Friday. Read more: Vicar among those arrested in London as pro-Palestine protests get underway despite government pleas Read more: Police arrest three more over Manchester synagogue terror attack Police have stepped up patrols at synagogues across the Manchester area following the terrorist attack which killed two people. It comes as pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of London and Manchester despite calls by the government and police chiefs to call-off the rallies out of respect to the mourning Jewish community.

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Two people were killed in the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday. Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent killer Jihad Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack. He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, a worshipper at the synagogue who also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises. Police believe Al-Shamie may have been influenced by "extreme Islamist ideology" - though establishing the "full circumstances" will "take some time".

People attend a vigil near the scene at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack. Picture: Alamy

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. Picture: Alamy

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public during the attack, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The investigation into the handling of the armed response to the Manchester synagogue attack will look at “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby and the officers involved are being “treated as witnesses”, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said. A tribute provided by Mr Daulby’s family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others. “He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin. “The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man. “His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2, 2025.”

Adrian Daulby, left, and Melvin Cravitz, right, both died in the Manchester synagogue terror attack. Picture: Handout/Alamy