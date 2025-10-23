The homicide rate in the year to June stood at 8.4 offences per million people – the lowest level since the 1970s

The number of homicides recorded by police in England and Wales has dropped to its lowest level since current methods of reporting began in 2003.

Some 518 homicides were recorded in the year to June, including 444 offences of murder and 68 of manslaughter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is a drop of 6% from 552 in the previous year and 27% below the pre-pandemic total of 710 in 2019/20. The current method of recording homicides dates from 2002/03, when the figure stood at 1,047 – although this includes the 173 victims of serial killer doctor Harold Shipman. The homicide rate in the year to June stood at 8.4 offences per million people – the lowest level since the 1970s, the Home Office said.

New crime figures for England and Wales published on Thursday also show there were 51,527 knife offences recorded by forces in the 12 months to June, down year on year by 5%. Other types of police-recorded offences increased, with shoplifting up 13% year on year to 529,994 – just below the recent all-time high – and theft from the person at 145,860, up 5%. Billy Gazard, of the ONS, said the data for police-recorded crime “paints a mixed picture”, adding: “Homicide and offences involving knives and guns have all fallen in the past year. “While shoplifting continues to rise year on year, there are signs the rate of increase in reporting of these offences is slowing.” Responding to the figures, crime and policing minister Sarah Jones said: “This Government is making real progress in protecting vulnerable young people, homicide rates have hit their lowest levels since the 1970s and knife crime is down after just one year in office. “But we know that any life lost is one too many and we are not complacent as we seek to halve knife crime over the next decade.” She added: “We also know that the levels of shop theft and street crime that this Government has inherited are utterly unacceptable. “That is why we are putting 3,000 new neighbourhood officers on the beat to fight crime, catch criminals and protect communities as part of our Plan for Change.” British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) said its own crime survey shows the majority of crimes go unreported because retailers have lost faith in police response. Reacting to the latest figures, Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, urged the Government to swiftly introduce its plan for a “Winter of Action” to renew the focus on shoplifting after its summer initiative. He also called for “consistent police response standards across all forces”.

