Detectives have released an image of two people they want to speak to after a woman was sprayed with suspected pepper spray and subjected to racial abuse in central London.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday 11 October the victim was entering Bond Street Underground station with her sister and two young children, one of whom was in a pushchair.

A man and women were walking together in front of them when the woman collided with the pushchair, the British Transport Police has said.

The man then began shouting racial abuse at the victim and her family, before the woman grabbed her hair.

When the victim tried to defend herself the man pulled out a small bottle and said it was pepper spray before spraying it in the direction of the victim and her family.

