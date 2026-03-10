Shocking footage shows the moment a woman in her 20s was ploughed into by a car as she tried to get into a parked vehicle on Harrow Manorway, in Abbey Wood, on Sunday afternoon

By Frankie Elliott

Police are searching for a driver who smashed into a woman at high speed and then drove off in a "targeted attack".

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman in her 20s was ploughed into by a car as she tried to get into a parked vehicle on Harrow Manorway, in Abbey Wood, on Sunday afternoon. It is at this moment that a red car comes flying around the corner, with the driver swerving his vehicle so it rams into the woman from behind.

The impact sends her "flying" across the street and over the car bonnet, leaving her lying on the ground metres down the road. Horrified onlookers can be seen rushing to the woman's aid, as one man appears to pull out his phone and make a call, while the driver continues on without stopping. Paramedics and police arrived at the scene within minutes and rushed the woman to hospital. She incredibly survived the horrific collision and her condition was deemed not to be life-threatening or life-changing. The Metropolitan Police are now looking to identify the driver and have appealed to the public for information. No arrests have been made so far and detectives are considering "any possible motive". Locals fear it could be a "targeted attack", with one telling the Daily Mail: "That poor woman looks like she was targeted. It's appalling. The driver did not stop. How on earth did that happen? "The whole street is in shock. It's full of families and children."

