It comes amid reports of a rising number of wildlife attacks in Kent, including ducks being used for catapult target practice

The homeowner had reported that three young boys were in her garden and holding down the duck while plucking and cutting its feathers. . Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a pet duck was viciously attacked by three teenage boys on the Isle of Sheppey.

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Officers from Kent Police were called to an address in Church Road, Eastchurch, at around 9.37 pm on Saturday to reports that three young people were attacking a duck. The homeowner had reported that three young boys were in her garden and holding down the duck while plucking and cutting its feathers. It is reported that one of the boys was in possession of a knife. All three of the boys are described as white and aged around 14 or 15-years-old. The first boy is described as being tall with blonde hair, wearing an England football shirt and chino-style shorts. Read more: 'They had the keys to the kingdom': Court hears how teenage TfL hackers almost crippled London's transport network Read more: Met detective used Sally Anne Bowman crime scene photos for ‘bragging rights’, hearing told

The second boy is described as being of a stocky build, with dark blonde/brown hair and wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts. The third boy is described as being of a slim build with blonde hair, wearing an England football shirt and blue shorts. Officers continue to make enquiries into the incident, including reviewing any CCTV and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/112455/26. It comes amid reports of a rising number of wildlife attacks in Kent, including ducks being used for catapult target practice. Last month, Sheerness Town Council issued a stark warning after two ducks were found dead and ducklings injured at a local waterway, in what was believed to be a catapult attack.

Two ducks were found dead and ducklings injured at a waterway last month in the Kent area. Picture: Facebook

The council called the cruelty “sickening”, said CCTV was being installed, and confirmed it was working with Kent Police to protect wildlife and catch those responsible. In a statement, the council wrote: "If you think killing animals is amusing, entertaining, or somehow justified, then you need to take a long, hard look at yourself. The deliberate targeting of defenceless wildlife is not a prank. It is not a game. It is an act of cruelty." "Enough is enough."

Kent Police have previously seized catapults believed to be used in such offences in the area. Picture: Kent Police