Police are hunting a knifeman after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy London street.

Emergency service crews were called to Camden Gardens in north London just before 3.30pm on Saturday following reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service paramedics treated a 44-year-old man for stab wounds before taking him to hospital, where he later died.

Borough Commander Jason Sewart, who leads policing in Camden, said his team is still trying to "establish the full circumstances" of the man's death.

No arrests have been made so far, but a crime scene remains in place as officers carry out urgent enquiries to locate a suspect.

The victim has not been formally identified yet, as police await the results of a special post-mortem.

Commander Sewart urged locals to "check any CCTV footage" and share any information that might assist detectives.

He added that the attack is believed to be an "isolated incident" and said there is no threat to the wider public.

“My team are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to this man’s tragic death in Camden Gardens," Commander Stewart said.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this very difficult time. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.

"A crime scene remains in place and residents can expect to see increased patrols in the local area as we carry out enquiries.

"We urge anyone in or around Camden Gardens to look at any CCTV camera footage and share anything that may be of use with police.

"This was an isolated incident and we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public."