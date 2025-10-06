Police are hunting for a knifeman after a man was stabbed in broad daylight outside a Starbucks in south London.

Officers were called to Streatham Hill at around 1pm today to find the victim, believed to be in his 20s, with stab wounds and blood "all over" the pavement.

His injuries are neither life-changing or life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said, and an investigation is now underway to find the stabber.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence and a cordon set up around the coffee shop.

An onlooker told MyLondon that the incident was "scary" and pedestrians were being diverted away from the scene.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Around 1pm on Monday, October 6, officers attended Streatham Hill, following reports of a stabbing. A man, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene for a stab wound.

"He was taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as non-life-changing and non-life-threatening. Police are making enquiries, and no arrests have been made at this stage."