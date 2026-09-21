Police hunt man who stole phone from rough sleeper in London
Paul Langan, 58, was caught red-handed as he approached a vulnerable man lying on the side of the street and snatched his phone.
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Langan was caught in the act by control room staff at City of London Police, who were monitoring a vulnerable man who appeared to be sleeping on some steps near Liverpool Street station in April 2026.
Worried about the man's wellbeing, staff called an ambulance and sent officers to the scene.
As they monitored him from the control room, Langan was seen stealing the man's phone in broad daylight.
Cameras continued to track the thief, then officers arrested him and returned the phone to the rough sleeper.
A warrant for Langan's arrest has been issued after he failed to attend court for his sentencing.
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Police Constable Sachin Kumar, of the City of London Police, said: “The City of London Police use one of the most advanced CCTV networks in the country, that allows officers and control room staff to move individual cameras and track suspects in real time.
“If it hadn’t been for our cameras and the quick thinking of control room staff, it’s likely that Langan might have got away with his crimes. He is a brazen and opportunistic thief and instead of checking if the man needed assistance, he stole from a person who was in a vulnerable state.“
The police are urging anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them.
City of London Police added in a statement: ”Anyone with information should contact City of London Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."