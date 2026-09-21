Paul Langan, 58, was caught red-handed as he approached a vulnerable man lying on the side of the street and snatched his phone.

Langan was caught in the act by control room staff at City of London Police, who were monitoring a vulnerable man who appeared to be sleeping on some steps near Liverpool Street station in April 2026.

Worried about the man's wellbeing, staff called an ambulance and sent officers to the scene.

As they monitored him from the control room, Langan was seen stealing the man's phone in broad daylight.

Cameras continued to track the thief, then officers arrested him and returned the phone to the rough sleeper.

A warrant for Langan's arrest has been issued after he failed to attend court for his sentencing.

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