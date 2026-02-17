Police hunt male suspect after girl, 17, ‘sexually assaulted’ in shop doorway
The force has released fresh CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the assault.
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a city centre doorway.
The teenager was standing in Westgate Street, close to McDonald's in Gloucester city centre on January 7 when the alleged attack took place.
The teenager, who claims to have recognised the man, says she was pulled into a nearby doorway by her attacker between 7pm and 8pm on the Sunday evening.
After exchanging pleasantries and going in for a hug, the man is said to have then attempted to kiss the teenager.
He's then accused of grabbing her body and touching her beneath her clothing and underwear without consent.
After telling the man to stop and removing his hand, a nearby group of males are said to have weighed in, telling the man to stop.
The girl is then said to have left the scene with her own group of friends.
Police are now appealing for information, releasing CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the alleged assault.
The male is believed to be aged around 17 or 18, with the teenage girl reported to not have directly known the male in question.
Police have now urged anyone who recognises the individual or who has further information about the sexual assault to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact police through the website, or by calling 101, quoting incident 298 of 8 January: