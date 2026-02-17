Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a city centre doorway.

The teenager was standing in Westgate Street, close to McDonald's in Gloucester city centre on January 7 when the alleged attack took place.

The teenager, who claims to have recognised the man, says she was pulled into a nearby doorway by her attacker between 7pm and 8pm on the Sunday evening.

After exchanging pleasantries and going in for a hug, the man is said to have then attempted to kiss the teenager.

He's then accused of grabbing her body and touching her beneath her clothing and underwear without consent.