Detectives are seeking to identify a further suspect wanted in connection with alleged sex offences against rape victim Joanne Young.

Ms Young’s ex-husband, Philip Young, admitted drugging and raping her over a 13-year period during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Wiltshire Police released five images of a bald man taken between April and May 2022 following the former Tory councillor’s guilty pleas.

The force described the suspect as a man of “a large build, hairy, with scarring on the back of his head, prominent lips, short or shaved hair, and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest”.

Police said the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in Swindon, but it is unclear whether the suspect lives locally or whether he travelled from further afield.