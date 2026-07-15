Police hunt man after woman dragged to floor in attempted rape on Tube train
Police hunting a man who dragged a woman to the floor in an attempted rape on a Tube train have released an image of an individual they want to trace.
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A woman was attacked on a Bakerloo line train at around 11.40pm on July 11, British Transport Police said.
The woman was alone on a train between Waterloo and Lambeth North station.
Police said the man exposed himself to her before dragging the woman to the floor and trying to rape her.
The woman managed to fight him off and fled the train at Lambeth North where she alerted staff. The man got off the train at Elephant and Castle.
Recognise this man?— British Transport Police (@BTP) July 14, 2026
He may be able to assist our detectives investigating an attempted rape on a Bakerloo Line Tube.
Text us his name to 61016, quoting reference 948 of 11 July.
Read more 👉 https://t.co/s7NQqW1vXm pic.twitter.com/bNzXfnsVrC
Police are now working to track the man’s movements since then. It is believed he was at Oxford Circus before the attack and Piccadilly Circus afterwards.
Detective Sergeant Krishan Appannah of the BTP said: “Our officers are supporting the victim following this horrific incident.
“We understand incidents of this nature are deeply concerning for the public and we're appealing to them directly to help us identify the man in the CCTV footage. One line of enquiry is that he may be homeless.
“We are asking anyone who recognises the man in the images to text us his name to 61016 quoting reference 948 of 11 July. He may have vital information that could assist our ongoing investigation.”
Witnesses or anyone with information can also contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.