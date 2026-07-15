Police hunting a man who dragged a woman to the floor in an attempted rape on a Tube train have released an image of an individual they want to trace.

A woman was attacked on a Bakerloo line train at around 11.40pm on July 11, British Transport Police said.

The woman was alone on a train between Waterloo and Lambeth North station.

Police said the man exposed himself to her before dragging the woman to the floor and trying to rape her.

The woman managed to fight him off and fled the train at Lambeth North where she alerted staff. The man got off the train at Elephant and Castle.