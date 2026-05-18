Police have ordered the arrest of Theresa Foley, 52, after she breached the terms of her stalking protection order

Foley, 52, is prohibited from contacting the singer or his team, going within a mile of any venue where he is performing, and using social media to post about him. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A woman suspected of stalking the singer Yungblud is being sought by police after she was accused of flouting a ban from attending his concerts.

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Theresa Foley, 52, is prohibited from contacting the singer or his team, going within a mile of any venue where he is performing, and using social media to post about him. Foley is accused of breaching the terms of five-year stalking protection order, which was imposed in January, by shouting at Yungblud fans queueing to see him perform in London in April. Foley, also known as Lucie Black, was due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a charge of breaching a stalking protection order. When she failed to turn up, magistrates issued a warrant and authorised police to arrest her. Read more: Singer Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in Spain Read more: Dr Hook singer Dennis Locorriere dies aged 76 following 'long and courageous' kidney disease battle

Magistrates issued an arrest warrant after Theresa Foley, 52, failed to show up to Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face a charge of breaching a stalking protection order. Picture: Alamy

The stalking protection order was made on January 7 at South Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court, barring Foley from contacting Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, or any of the members of his entourage. Under the terms of the order, which was made after police presented evidence of behaviour associated with stalking, Foley cannot attempt to contact him or attend venues where he is playing, and she must not create or distribute social media posts about the singer. Prosecutor Tom Gill told the court Foley is accused of breaking the order within three months of it being made, by going to the Here at Outernet in London’s West End while Yungbludfans were queueing for entry to one of his concerts. “She has a go at people in the queue, then they find out she is not meant to be at this particular concert,” he said. “There is an order in place to protect the artist who was seemingly at this location.”

Foley is accused of shouting at Yungblud fans queueing to see him perform in London last month. Picture: Alamy