Police hunting woman who tried to kidnap a little girl at London Underground station
A seven-year-old girl was approached by a woman at the East London Underground station at around 8.30 pm.
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Police are searching for a woman after an attempted child abduction at West Ham tube station on October 15th.
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A seven-year-old girl was approached by a woman at the East London Underground station at around 8.30 pm.
The woman told the young girl, who was accompanied by her father, that she wanted to “grab” her, before trying to hold her hand, British Transport Police say.
The girl and her father escaped the woman, who then claimed to bystanders that the girl’s father was the one kidnapping the girl.
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The woman then ran away from the station.
Police have now released a photograph of the woman they are interested in speaking to who may have information that could assist them with this investigation.
BTP Detective Constable Chris Petty said: “We appreciate reports of this nature are concerning, and I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify the woman in question.
“We’re keen to speak to the person in the images who may have vital information that could assist our ongoing investigation.
They added: "If you recognise her, please text her name to 61016 quoting reference 108 of 16 October.”
A report can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.