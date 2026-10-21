A seven-year-old girl was approached by a woman at the East London Underground station at around 8.30 pm.

Police are interested in speaking to this woman who may have information that could assist them with this investigation. Picture: British Transport Police

By Georgia Bell

Police are searching for a woman after an attempted child abduction at West Ham tube station on October 15th.

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The girl and her father escaped the woman, who then claimed to bystanders that the girl’s father was the one kidnapping the girl. Picture: British Transport Police

The woman then ran away from the station. Police have now released a photograph of the woman they are interested in speaking to who may have information that could assist them with this investigation. BTP Detective Constable Chris Petty said: “We appreciate reports of this nature are concerning, and I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify the woman in question.

The shocking incident took place at West Ham Underground Station on October 15th. Picture: Google Maps