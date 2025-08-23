Police struggle to contain flag-wearing anti-immigration protesters at demonstration
Police struggled to contain flag-wearing anti-immigration protesters who chanted "paedo" as anti-racism protesters were shepherded away from a demonstration in West Sussex.
Around 200 anti-immigration protesters, draped in St George’s and Union flags, clashed with roughly 50 Stand Up to Racism protesters on Bonehurst Road in Horley, West Sussex.
The anti-racism protesters chanted “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” and held signs calling for solidarity and to "stop deportations".
They were met with a torrent of abuse from the anti-migration group, one of whom yelled through a megaphone, "you’re all scum and you should be ashamed" and that "this wasn’t about racism".
From just after 12pm until around 1.30pm, the atmosphere remained tense as officers kept the two groups apart in Horley, West Sussex.
One man wearing a West Ham United football shirt was held by the police as he yelled "you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome here" whilst going along the line of anti-racism protesters.
Eventually, the anti-immigration protesters draped in union flags began to chant "Tommy, Tommy, Tommy, Tommy Robinson", celebrating the far-right activist.
"You’re being paid, you don’t want to be here, you would not be here from your own free will", shouted the man in the West Ham shirt, who accused the anti-racism protesters of being "bussed in from Brighton."
Eventually, the Stand Up to Racism protesters were escorted back towards Horley train station where their march had begun.
Elsewhere in the country, demonstrators and counter-protesters gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Perth, Scotland.
A group called Abolish Asylum System held a protest outside the Radisson Blu on Saturday morning.
It was met with a counter-protest organised by Perth Against Racism, with the sides chanting and shouting at each other.
The site, previously known as the Station Hotel, is near Perth’s railway station and the two sides stood across from each other in the car park with a police presence.
The anti-migration protesters held up signs with slogans such as “Perth is full – empty the hotels” and “get them out”.
Their opponents held a banner saying “No to racism, refugees welcome”.
The groups dispersed in the early afternoon.