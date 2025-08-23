A large Police presence keeps anti migrant protestors and anti fascists apart on August 23, 2025 in Horley, England. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Police struggled to contain flag-wearing anti-immigration protesters who chanted "paedo" as anti-racism protesters were shepherded away from a demonstration in West Sussex.

Around 200 anti-immigration protesters, draped in St George's and Union flags, clashed with roughly 50 Stand Up to Racism protesters on Bonehurst Road in Horley, West Sussex. The anti-racism protesters chanted "say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here" and held signs calling for solidarity and to "stop deportations". They were met with a torrent of abuse from the anti-migration group, one of whom yelled through a megaphone, "you're all scum and you should be ashamed" and that "this wasn't about racism". From just after 12pm until around 1.30pm, the atmosphere remained tense as officers kept the two groups apart in Horley, West Sussex.

A counter protest to the far-right demonstration by Stand Up To Racism and other antifascists on August 23, 2025 in Horley, England. Picture: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

One man wearing a West Ham United football shirt was held by the police as he yelled "you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome here, you’re not welcome here" whilst going along the line of anti-racism protesters. Eventually, the anti-immigration protesters draped in union flags began to chant "Tommy, Tommy, Tommy, Tommy Robinson", celebrating the far-right activist. "You’re being paid, you don’t want to be here, you would not be here from your own free will", shouted the man in the West Ham shirt, who accused the anti-racism protesters of being "bussed in from Brighton." Eventually, the Stand Up to Racism protesters were escorted back towards Horley train station where their march had begun.

Protesters from an anti-immigration group demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside Radisson Hotel on August 23, 2025 in Perth, Scotland. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images