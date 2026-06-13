Police are investigating the theft of team equipment ahead of England’s arrival at their Kansas City base, the Football Association has confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will land in the Midwest on Saturday afternoon as World Cup preparations go up a notch following a warm-weather camp in Florida.

England will arrive in Missouri, dealing with an unexpected headache, with boots and balls reported to have been discovered stolen ahead of training at Swope Soccer Village on Saturday.

The incident occurred while equipment was being transferred from England's pre-tournament base in Florida to the village, where it was due to be in place before the squad begin training after their arrival in Kansas City on Saturday.

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," police said.

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