Police in the Philippines have been granted a warrant by a court to start examining digital material alleged to contain child sex abuse images belonging to the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Thomas Markle Sr has denied all allegations against him.

The material, which includes digital devices and hard drives, was handed to the police by Thomas Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Meghan's half-brother alleged he found a stash of images belonging to his father at his former home in the Philippines, according to The Sun.

Meghan said earlier this month she is "deeply distressed" by the allegations.

In a statement, the Duchess of Sussex said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.

"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me.

"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

This is a breaking news story.